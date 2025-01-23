Left Menu

Global Health News: Abroad and in Focus

Recent news highlights include Hong Kong shareholders rejecting Fosun's buyout of Henlius Biotech, Abbott focusing on glucose monitors amidst currency woes, FDA warning on multiple sclerosis drugs, J&J's profit through cancer treatments, Zimbabwe's concerns over US WHO exit, and the Global Fund urging private donations.

Henlius Biotech's Hong Kong shareholders have dismissed a takeover proposal by China's Fosun International, which would have placed the drugmaker's worth at over $1.7 billion. Fosun's offer at HK$24.60 per share was intended for the remaining shares of Henlius, a company where it already owns a significant majority.

Abbott Laboratories is leveraging new product launches and the popularity of its glucose monitors to overcome financial strains inflicted by a strong dollar and weak performance in China. This strategy is projected to keep Abbott's 2025 profit forecasts aligning with expert expectations.

The U.S. FDA has issued a warning regarding potential severe allergic reactions associated with multiple sclerosis treatments, including Teva's Copaxone. As part of its safety measures, the FDA has introduced a new boxed warning to inform patients about the risks of anaphylaxis.

