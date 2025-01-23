Global Health News: Abroad and in Focus

Henlius Biotech's Hong Kong shareholders have dismissed a takeover proposal by China's Fosun International, which would have placed the drugmaker's worth at over $1.7 billion. Fosun's offer at HK$24.60 per share was intended for the remaining shares of Henlius, a company where it already owns a significant majority.

Abbott Laboratories is leveraging new product launches and the popularity of its glucose monitors to overcome financial strains inflicted by a strong dollar and weak performance in China. This strategy is projected to keep Abbott's 2025 profit forecasts aligning with expert expectations.

The U.S. FDA has issued a warning regarding potential severe allergic reactions associated with multiple sclerosis treatments, including Teva's Copaxone. As part of its safety measures, the FDA has introduced a new boxed warning to inform patients about the risks of anaphylaxis.

