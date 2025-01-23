Kenya Breaks Ground for Khwisero Mother-Child Level IV Hospital in Kakamega County

The Ministry of Health continues to prioritize the delivery of accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all Kenyans by upgrading and expanding medical facilities across the country. In line with this mission, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in Kakamega County for the construction of the Khwisero Mother-Child Level IV Hospital.

The event was graced by Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, alongside President William Ruto, Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, among other national and local leaders.

A Milestone for Maternal and Child Health

The Khwisero Mother-Child Hospital is poised to become a pivotal institution in addressing the healthcare needs of women and children in Kakamega County and its environs. This Level IV hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including:

Modern maternity wards to ensure safe deliveries.

Pediatric units offering specialized care for children.

Neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) to cater to premature and critically ill newborns.

Comprehensive outpatient services, including immunizations, antenatal, and postnatal care.

Speaking at the event, President Ruto reaffirmed the government’s dedication to improving healthcare delivery. “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that no mother or child is left behind in accessing quality medical services. Through investments like these, we aim to bring healthcare closer to the people and reduce the burden of preventable maternal and child deaths,” he said.

Reducing Health Disparities

Kakamega County, like many other regions in Kenya, has faced challenges in maternal and child health due to limited access to specialized medical services. The construction of the Khwisero hospital will help bridge these gaps by providing a facility designed to cater to the unique needs of women and children.

Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa emphasized the transformative impact of the hospital on the region. “This facility will not only save lives but also improve health outcomes for thousands of families. It aligns with the government’s goal of achieving universal health coverage (UHC) and delivering equitable healthcare services to all Kenyans,” she said.

Economic and Social Benefits

In addition to its healthcare services, the hospital is expected to contribute to the local economy by creating employment opportunities for healthcare workers, administrative staff, and support personnel. The project will also boost infrastructure development in the region, including improved roads and utilities.

Government’s Broader Vision for Healthcare

The Khwisero Mother-Child Hospital is part of a broader government agenda to strengthen Kenya’s healthcare system through:

The construction of new healthcare facilities in underserved areas.

Upgrading existing hospitals to enhance their capacity and efficiency.

Expanding training programs for healthcare professionals to ensure a skilled workforce.

Community Involvement and Support

Leaders at the event emphasized the importance of community involvement in ensuring the hospital’s success. Residents were urged to take an active role in supporting the facility by promoting maternal and child health awareness and utilizing the services once operational.

Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki called for partnerships between the government, private sector, and international organizations to accelerate the realization of healthcare goals. “We must work together to ensure that projects like these succeed, as they form the backbone of our vision for a healthier, more prosperous Kenya,” he stated.

Looking Ahead

The construction of the Khwisero Mother-Child Level IV Hospital is set to begin immediately, with a projected completion date within the next two years. Upon completion, the hospital will serve as a model for similar facilities in other counties, underscoring the government’s commitment to transforming healthcare delivery across Kenya.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Hon. Musalia Mudavadi lauded the initiative, saying, “This hospital represents hope for the people of Kakamega and a brighter future for mothers and children across the region.”

The event ended on a high note, with local leaders and residents expressing their gratitude and optimism for the project’s potential to transform healthcare services in Kakamega County.