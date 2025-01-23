Amit Shah Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Cancer Hospital and Sanatorium in Surat, Gujarat

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, inaugurated the Shri Babulal Roopchand Shah Mahavir Cancer Hospital and the Shri Phoolchandbhai Jaikishandas Vakharia Sanatorium in Surat, Gujarat. The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Gujarat's Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Harsh Sanghavi. These new medical institutions aim to significantly enhance healthcare services, especially for cancer treatment, in Surat and the surrounding regions.

Shri Amit Shah announced that the Shri Babulal Roopchand Shah Mahavir Cancer Hospital, built at a cost of ₹250 crore, features a 110-bed facility equipped with cutting-edge medical technologies. The hospital includes a dedicated chemotherapy unit, isolation beds, hi-tech operation theaters, radiation therapy, bone marrow transplant services, nuclear medicine, and rehabilitation facilities. The comprehensive setup ensures that Surat is self-reliant in cancer care, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment in larger cities like Mumbai or Ahmedabad.

The facility also aims to make cancer treatment accessible to low-income groups through programs such as the Maa card and Ayushman Bharat scheme, providing free or subsidized medical care.

Enhanced Facilities for Public Welfare

Shri Phoolchandbhai Jaikishandas Vakharia Sanatorium, also inaugurated at the event, provides 36 fully equipped rooms to accommodate patients and their families. These facilities address the growing demand for affordable lodging and medical care in Surat, a city that has emerged as a hub for economic and industrial activities.

Surat: A Model City in Health and Cleanliness

Highlighting Surat’s transformation into an economic and healthcare hub, Shri Shah noted that the city has maintained its cleanliness standards despite population growth. He commended the efforts of the Mahavir Health and Medical Relief Society, which has contributed significantly to Surat's healthcare infrastructure since 1978, with initiatives like the Mahavir General Hospital, BD Mehta Art Institute, and now the BR Shah Mahavir Cancer Hospital.

Ayushman Bharat: A Game-Changer in Healthcare

Shri Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana as a transformative initiative that provides free treatment worth up to ₹5 lakh to millions of poor families across India. He revealed that over 71 crore Abha cards have been issued, enabling access to medical services at Ayushman Arogya Kendras and other centers. The scheme has benefited more than 12 crore families, covering nearly 60 crore individuals.

Shri Shah emphasized that this program, along with the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, ensures that no individual is denied treatment due to financial constraints. Additionally, affordable medicines under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana have saved approximately ₹25,000 crore for the poor.

Expanding Medical Education and Infrastructure

Highlighting advancements in medical education, Shri Shah noted that the number of medical colleges in India has increased from 387 in 2014 to 766 in 2023. Annually, 1.15 lakh MBBS and 73,000 MD/MS degrees are now awarded, compared to 51,000 graduates a decade ago. The Union Government’s focus on holistic healthcare development includes initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Khelo India, aimed at improving public health and wellness.

Threefold Increase in Health Budget

India’s health budget has grown from ₹37,000 crore in 2013-14 to ₹98,000 crore in 2023. Shri Shah emphasized that this reflects Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to uplifting the health sector and ensuring quality healthcare for 130 crore middle- and low-income citizens.

Promoting Preventive Healthcare and Ayurveda

Shri Shah also highlighted initiatives like Mission Indradhanush for universal vaccination, Poshan Abhiyan for child nutrition, and the Fit India Movement. He stressed the global relevance of Ayurveda as a preventive healthcare system, with India leading efforts to promote yoga and traditional medicine.

A Vision for a Healthier India

The new hospital and sanatorium in Surat are milestones in India’s journey towards becoming a global leader in healthcare. By combining world-class facilities, innovative health schemes, and a focus on preventive care, the government aims to create an inclusive and resilient healthcare ecosystem.

These initiatives reaffirm Surat’s position as a model city for healthcare, cleanliness, and economic growth while contributing to India’s overarching vision of holistic well-being.