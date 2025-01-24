Left Menu

TD Bank's AML Chief Steps Down Amid Compliance Fines

Herbert Mazariegos, TD Bank's Chief Global Anti-Money Laundering Officer, has resigned following compliance fines from U.S. regulators. Mazariegos joined TD in 2023 from Bank of Montreal to strengthen the bank's risk and compliance team, but will now be succeeded by Jacqueline Sanjuas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 24-01-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 03:31 IST
TD Bank's AML Chief Steps Down Amid Compliance Fines
  • Country:
  • Canada

TD Bank's Chief Global Anti-Money Laundering Officer, Herbert Mazariegos, has stepped down with immediate effect, two sources revealed to Reuters on Thursday. This development follows the bank's efforts at remediation after being penalized by U.S. regulators for compliance shortfalls.

Mazariegos was brought on board in November 2023, having previously held a similar position at the Bank of Montreal for over four years. His appointment was part of TD's strategy to overhaul its risk and compliance team.

Mazariegos was recruited under the leadership of outgoing CEO Bharat Masrani and will be succeeded by Jacqueline Sanjuas, TD's head of U.S. financial crime risk management, according to a source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025