Left Menu

Cartel Crackdown: Major Carmakers Fined by EU Antitrust Regulators

Fifteen car manufacturers, including Volkswagen and Stellantis, were fined 458 million euros by EU for participating in a recycling cartel. The cartel involved sharing information about end-of-life vehicle recycling, without competition or transparency on recyclable materials. Mercedes-Benz received immunity for reporting the cartel to EU authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:16 IST
Cartel Crackdown: Major Carmakers Fined by EU Antitrust Regulators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant regulatory move, the European Commission has penalized 15 major carmakers with fines totaling 458 million euros for operating a recycling cartel that spanned over 15 years. Involved companies, including Volkswagen and Stellantis, faced charges from the EU's antitrust regulators for collusion in recycling practices.

The cartel activities were dated between May 2002 and September 2017, during which these companies coordinated to suppress competition in advertising their vehicles' recyclability and to withhold details on recycled content usage. This anti-competitive conduct violated EU laws that mandate automakers to fund recycling costs, enabling free car disposal for consumers.

Mercedes-Benz remained unscathed from penalties due to its role as a whistleblower. EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera emphasized zero tolerance towards cartels, particularly those hindering environmentally conscious consumer practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025