Egypt's Healthcare Dilemma: Doctors at a Crossroads Over New Malpractice Law

The contentious new medical malpractice law in Egypt is causing distress among healthcare professionals who fear its impact on an already struggling system. Doctors express concerns that it may drive many of them abroad or out of the profession entirely.

The law, which aims to address patient complaints about medical errors through fines and punitive measures, could worsen an underfunded system already under strain. Many hospitals lack basic supplies, leading to fears of increased tensions between patients and doctors.

While the government believes the law will improve the healthcare landscape, medical professionals argue it is a distraction from addressing root issues like underfunding and inadequate infrastructure, potentially accelerating a trend of doctors leaving the country for better opportunities.

