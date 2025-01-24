Left Menu

Egypt's Healthcare Dilemma: Doctors at a Crossroads Over New Malpractice Law

Egyptian doctors are facing challenges with a new medical malpractice law that could exacerbate issues in an underfunded healthcare system. The law aims to address patient complaints but may drive more doctors abroad. The debate reflects fears of increased tensions between patients and doctors amidst already difficult work conditions.

24-01-2025
The contentious new medical malpractice law in Egypt is causing distress among healthcare professionals who fear its impact on an already struggling system. Doctors express concerns that it may drive many of them abroad or out of the profession entirely.

The law, which aims to address patient complaints about medical errors through fines and punitive measures, could worsen an underfunded system already under strain. Many hospitals lack basic supplies, leading to fears of increased tensions between patients and doctors.

While the government believes the law will improve the healthcare landscape, medical professionals argue it is a distraction from addressing root issues like underfunding and inadequate infrastructure, potentially accelerating a trend of doctors leaving the country for better opportunities.

