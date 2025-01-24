Left Menu

Rising GBS Cases Trigger Alarm in Pune: A Health Crisis Under Scrutiny

Pune has reported six new cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, raising the total to 73. The state health department has launched a Rapid Response Team to investigate the surge. Surveillance activities continue in affected areas as the condition remains manageable with effective treatment.

On Friday, Pune confirmed six additional suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), an autoimmune nerve disorder, escalating the count to a total of 73 cases, according to official reports.

The state health department initiated a Rapid Response Team (RRT) earlier in the week to scrutinize the abrupt rise in GBS cases, initially discovered through 24 suspected infections.

Currently, 14 patients are on ventilator support. Surveillance operations persist in the affected locales like Sinhgad Road, covering over 7,000 residences in various municipal and rural sectors, while health experts assure that most patients will fully recover with treatment.

