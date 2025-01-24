Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Nomination to Health Agency

More than 80 organizations oppose Robert F. Kennedy Jr's nomination to head the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, citing his anti-vaccine stance and misinformation. An ad campaign launched by 314 Action aims to influence Republican senators against his confirmation. Kennedy's ties to a law firm also raise ethical concerns.

Updated: 24-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:04 IST
Controversy Surrounds Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Nomination to Health Agency
In a wave of opposition, over 80 organizations have come forward against the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr to lead the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. This comes ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing scheduled for next week.

The group 314 Action has initiated a $250,000 ad campaign across eight states. The campaign aims to persuade Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and John Curtis of Utah, to reconsider Kennedy's appointment, citing his concerning history of spreading vaccine misinformation.

The opposition, fueled by groups like Public Citizen and Protect Our Care, underscores fears of potential setbacks in public health advancements. Meanwhile, Kennedy faces additional scrutiny over his financial ties with a law firm specializing in pharmaceutical injury cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

