Left Menu

FDA Halts Diverse Clinical Trial Guidance Amid Political Shift

The FDA has removed a draft guidance that mandated diverse testing of medicines and devices, following directives from the Trump administration to dismantle diversity initiatives. The move raises concerns about underrepresentation in trials, which may undermine scientific integrity and patient care quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 02:01 IST
FDA Halts Diverse Clinical Trial Guidance Amid Political Shift

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed draft guidance that required pharmaceutical companies to conduct clinical trials with diverse populations. This action is part of a broader move to retract diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within U.S. health agencies.

The removal follows a directive from President Donald Trump, mandating government agency leaders to dismantle diversity policies. The affected guidance was part of the 2022 Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act and aimed to boost the participation of underrepresented groups in clinical trials.

Jeanne Regnante, a health equity consultant, stressed that inadequate representation in trials limits understanding of drug reactions across different demographics. The incident underscores growing concerns about the quality of healthcare research and practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025