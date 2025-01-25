ASHA Workers Honored on Republic Day: Pillars of India's Health Mission

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry celebrated ASHA workers, recognizing them as special invitees at the 76th Republic Day celebrations for their invaluable contributions to the nation's health initiatives.

In an official statement, it was noted that around 250 ASHA workers and their spouses were invited as special guests, marking the government's acknowledgment of their essential role. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava lauded ASHAs as the backbone of India's health schemes and highlighted their significant impact on TB elimination.

With over 10.29 lakh ASHA workers serving as the first point of contact in India's healthcare system, they play a crucial role in implementing government health initiatives, from maternal health to non-communicable disease management. Their efforts save lives across remote and underserved areas, cementing their place as pillars of 'Nari Shakti'.

