ASHA Workers Honored on Republic Day: Pillars of India's Health Mission
The Union Health Ministry honored ASHA workers as special invitees to the 76th Republic Day celebrations for their pivotal role in national health initiatives. Recognizing their grassroots impact, particularly in TB elimination, highlights their essential role in India's healthcare system and showcases 'Nari Shakti'.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry celebrated ASHA workers, recognizing them as special invitees at the 76th Republic Day celebrations for their invaluable contributions to the nation's health initiatives.
In an official statement, it was noted that around 250 ASHA workers and their spouses were invited as special guests, marking the government's acknowledgment of their essential role. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava lauded ASHAs as the backbone of India's health schemes and highlighted their significant impact on TB elimination.
With over 10.29 lakh ASHA workers serving as the first point of contact in India's healthcare system, they play a crucial role in implementing government health initiatives, from maternal health to non-communicable disease management. Their efforts save lives across remote and underserved areas, cementing their place as pillars of 'Nari Shakti'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC refuses to hear pleas against 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023' that reserves one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Supreme Court Declines to Examine Nari Shakti Vandan Act Delimitation Challenge
Union Health Ministry and Telangana Host National Workshop on NCDs; Focus on Prevention, Screening, and Treatment
Gaza's health ministry says Israeli strikes killed at least 72 people since ceasefire was announced, reports AP.
Palestinian Health Ministry says 6 killed and 35 wounded in an Israeli operation in the West Bank, reports AP.