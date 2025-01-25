Jubilant Celebrations as Israeli Hostages Return Home

Scenes of elation filled Tel Aviv on Saturday as Israelis celebrated the return of four soldiers held hostage in Gaza for over a year. The emotional release, part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas, was broadcast live, drawing crowds eager to witness the moment.

Among those liberated were Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag, all in their early twenties. Their families expressed immense joy and relief after a long wait. 'We remained optimistic and did everything to see her back,' said Daniella's sister, Noam Gilboa.

While joyous, the celebrations were tempered by the absence of other hostages, including Arbel Yehud, expected to be released soon. Israeli President Isaac Herzog conveyed a nation's collective sigh of relief as videos of reunions highlighted the day's poignant moments.

