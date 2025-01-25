Left Menu

Jubilant Celebrations as Israeli Hostages Return Home

The release of four Israeli soldiers held by Hamas in Gaza for 15 months sparked celebrations in Israel. As part of a ceasefire deal, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag were freed. The release was emotional yet cautious amid concerns for their well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:09 IST
Jubilant Celebrations as Israeli Hostages Return Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scenes of elation filled Tel Aviv on Saturday as Israelis celebrated the return of four soldiers held hostage in Gaza for over a year. The emotional release, part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas, was broadcast live, drawing crowds eager to witness the moment.

Among those liberated were Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag, all in their early twenties. Their families expressed immense joy and relief after a long wait. 'We remained optimistic and did everything to see her back,' said Daniella's sister, Noam Gilboa.

While joyous, the celebrations were tempered by the absence of other hostages, including Arbel Yehud, expected to be released soon. Israeli President Isaac Herzog conveyed a nation's collective sigh of relief as videos of reunions highlighted the day's poignant moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025