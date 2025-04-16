Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis in National Herald Case

Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, face allegations of money laundering in the National Herald case. Protests were held by Congress workers against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet, which they claim is politically motivated by the ruling BJP. The BJP maintains the ED's actions are evidence-based.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:09 IST
Protests Erupt Over ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis in National Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders, flanked by hundreds of party workers, staged a protest on Wednesday near the Enforcement Directorate's office, challenging the chargesheet filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, the protesters alleged that the ED's actions were dictated by the BJP, accusing the ruling party of orchestrating a political vendetta. 'The charges against our leaders are baseless and fabricated,' stated Das, denouncing the legal proceedings as politically motivated.

In response, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal defended the ED, asserting that it operated independently and that the charges were firmly backed by evidence. The case alleges Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, among others, of laundering Rs 988 crore, sparking a nationwide political storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025