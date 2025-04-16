Protests Erupt Over ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis in National Herald Case
Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, face allegations of money laundering in the National Herald case. Protests were held by Congress workers against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet, which they claim is politically motivated by the ruling BJP. The BJP maintains the ED's actions are evidence-based.
- Country:
- India
Congress leaders, flanked by hundreds of party workers, staged a protest on Wednesday near the Enforcement Directorate's office, challenging the chargesheet filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, the protesters alleged that the ED's actions were dictated by the BJP, accusing the ruling party of orchestrating a political vendetta. 'The charges against our leaders are baseless and fabricated,' stated Das, denouncing the legal proceedings as politically motivated.
In response, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal defended the ED, asserting that it operated independently and that the charges were firmly backed by evidence. The case alleges Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, among others, of laundering Rs 988 crore, sparking a nationwide political storm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Protests, Immigration, and Legal Battles Amid U.S. Crackdown
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Offshore Mining: Calls for Cancellation of Tenders Amid Environmental Concerns
BJP Protests 'Garbage Cess' Amidst Rising Costs: Karnataka Congress Under Fire
Protests Ignite in Himachal Pradesh Against MP's Remarks on Rana Sanga
Tamil Nadu Congress Stages Black Flag Protest Against PM Modi's Visit