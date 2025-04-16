Protests Erupt Over ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis in National Herald Case

Congress leaders, flanked by hundreds of party workers, staged a protest on Wednesday near the Enforcement Directorate's office, challenging the chargesheet filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, the protesters alleged that the ED's actions were dictated by the BJP, accusing the ruling party of orchestrating a political vendetta. 'The charges against our leaders are baseless and fabricated,' stated Das, denouncing the legal proceedings as politically motivated.

In response, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal defended the ED, asserting that it operated independently and that the charges were firmly backed by evidence. The case alleges Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, among others, of laundering Rs 988 crore, sparking a nationwide political storm.

