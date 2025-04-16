Left Menu

Rijiju Defends Parliamentary Etiquette amid Allegations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju counters allegations of government rushing legislation, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary decorum. Rijiju criticizes Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's comments, stressing the need for respectful discourse. He reflects on his parliamentary journey and underscores the significance of experience and patience in legislative conduct.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has responded to opposition criticism over the government's alleged hasty passage of legislation, attributing such claims to disagreements over bill details. He cited a personal intervention concerning accusations made by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

In a comprehensive discussion with ANI, Rijiju, who also serves as the Union Minority Affairs Minister, acknowledged that youth and assertiveness are common in politics but stressed the value of patience and enduring parliamentary norms. Criticizing Moitra's 'Dariye mat' comment at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he cautioned against straying from impassioned speech to disrespect, advising careful word choice to ensure a lasting parliamentary career.

Reflecting on his parliamentary tenure since 2004 and inspiration from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rijiju highlighted that seniority in Parliament is cultivated with time, not through aggression or haste. Rijiju also explained his role in managing party dynamics and legislative affairs, offering insights into successful coordination efforts within multi-party settings.

