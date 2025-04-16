AMNS India's Green Steel Initiative: Pioneering a Sustainable Future
AMNS India is advancing its steel production to align with the government's Green Steel Taxonomy, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions to under 2.2 tonnes per tonne of steel by 2027. By utilizing low-carbon technologies, sustainable practices, and renewable energy, the company is positioning itself as a leader in green steel production.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move towards sustainability, AMNS India has announced its commitment to reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per tonne of finished steel below 2.2 tonnes, in line with the Green Steel Taxonomy established by the government. Senior company officials confirmed this development during a media interaction in the national capital.
Currently, AMNS India's CO2 intensity stands at 2.23 tonnes per tonne of finished steel. The company's plan includes implementing low-carbon emitting technologies to achieve a 3-star rating, part of a taxonomy that assesses steel greenness based on emission levels. A reduction to 1.6 tonnes would earn a 5-star rating, according to the taxonomy.
The initiative involves expanding production capacity while integrating advanced technologies such as digitisation and exploring renewable energy sources. These measures not only aim to meet emission targets but also to enhance operational efficiency and lead India's steel industry in pioneering green practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India ready to share its positive experience with Chile in areas like digital public infrastructure, renewable energy: PM Modi.
SWREL Breaks New Ground with Major Renewable Energy Wins
India's Renewable Energy Surge Reaches New Heights
India's Renewable Energy Surge: A 35% Leap Forward
Govt Moves to Boost Renewable Energy with Private Investment in Transmission Lines