AMNS India's Green Steel Initiative: Pioneering a Sustainable Future

In a strategic move towards sustainability, AMNS India has announced its commitment to reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per tonne of finished steel below 2.2 tonnes, in line with the Green Steel Taxonomy established by the government. Senior company officials confirmed this development during a media interaction in the national capital.

Currently, AMNS India's CO2 intensity stands at 2.23 tonnes per tonne of finished steel. The company's plan includes implementing low-carbon emitting technologies to achieve a 3-star rating, part of a taxonomy that assesses steel greenness based on emission levels. A reduction to 1.6 tonnes would earn a 5-star rating, according to the taxonomy.

The initiative involves expanding production capacity while integrating advanced technologies such as digitisation and exploring renewable energy sources. These measures not only aim to meet emission targets but also to enhance operational efficiency and lead India's steel industry in pioneering green practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)