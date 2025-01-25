Left Menu

Heart Surgery Pioneer: The Legacy of Dr. Jose Chacko Periyappuram

Dr. Jose Chacko Periyappuram, a celebrated cardiac surgeon, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his groundbreaking contributions to heart surgery in Kerala. Known for the first successful heart transplant in the state, he has performed over 20,000 open-heart surgeries and authored numerous medical articles.

In a landmark recognition of medical excellence, Dr. Jose Chacko Periyappuram has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honor. The distinguished cardiac surgeon is celebrated for conducting the first successful heart transplant in Kerala, marking a significant milestone in the state's healthcare history.

Elated by this acknowledgment, Dr. Periyappuram expressed that the honor is a commendation of the entire healthcare system of Kerala. With decades of experience as a thoracic surgeon and medical writer, he has become a pivotal figure in the field, performing over 20,000 open-heart surgeries.

Dr. Periyappuram, who also founded the charitable Heart Care Foundation, boasts a globally recognized medical career. He holds fellowships with the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and London, and continues to impact the field through his extensive research and publications in renowned cardio thoracic journals. The 66-year-old doctor was also a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2011.

