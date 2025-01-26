Left Menu

Tragic Road Mishap Claims Doctor's Life in Rasra

A senior doctor was killed and another injured after their car crashed into a canal near Rasra. Dr. AK Swarnkar died at the scene, while Dr. Ajit Rai was critically injured. Police attributed the accident to driver fatigue, as Swarnkar seemingly fell asleep at the wheel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:56 IST
A leading medical professional in the district lost his life in a tragic car accident, while another remains hospitalized with critical injuries. This incident occurred when their vehicle swerved into a canal along the Ballia-Rasra road on Sunday, according to local authorities.

The mishap took place near the Sanwara village in the Rasra Kotwali area. Dr. AK Swarnkar, 45, was tragically pronounced dead at the site, whereas his colleague Dr. Ajit Rai, 40, sustained serious injuries. Officials have confirmed that Swarnkar was on a study leave from the district hospital and was making his way back to Ballia from Lucknow with Dr. Rai.

Investigations suggest that driver fatigue played a role in this incident, as Swarnkar may have dozed off, leading to the vehicle's descent into the canal. With water in the canal, Dr. Swarnkar drowned instantly, while Dr. Rai was swiftly transported to a hospital in Varanasi and remains in a critical condition. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

