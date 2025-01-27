New Zealand Unlocks Path for Remote Work Tourism

New Zealand is poised to revolutionize its tourism strategy by implementing relaxed visa rules that permit holidaymakers to work remotely while exploring the country. The announcement, made on Monday, is expected to inject vitality into the sagging tourism sector and bolster the national economy.

According to Immigration Minister Erica Stanford, commencing January 27, the visitor visa will undergo modifications allowing individuals to work during their travels in New Zealand. Stanford emphasized that this initiative unlocks a fresh demographic of tourists, positioning the country as an ideal destination for extended stays.

The move comes as New Zealand grapples with an economy that slipped into a technical recession in the third quarter of 2024. Despite international arrivals at merely 86% of pre-pandemic numbers, officials hope the revamped visa policies will attract global talent and encourage deeper business connections with New Zealand's burgeoning economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)