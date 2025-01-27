Left Menu

New Zealand Unlocks Path for Remote Work Tourism

New Zealand is set to relax visa rules, allowing travelers to work remotely during their visit. The initiative aims to rejuvenate the tourism sector after the economic downturn. Officials aim to boost tourism and potentially foster long-term business engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 07:14 IST
New Zealand Unlocks Path for Remote Work Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand is poised to revolutionize its tourism strategy by implementing relaxed visa rules that permit holidaymakers to work remotely while exploring the country. The announcement, made on Monday, is expected to inject vitality into the sagging tourism sector and bolster the national economy.

According to Immigration Minister Erica Stanford, commencing January 27, the visitor visa will undergo modifications allowing individuals to work during their travels in New Zealand. Stanford emphasized that this initiative unlocks a fresh demographic of tourists, positioning the country as an ideal destination for extended stays.

The move comes as New Zealand grapples with an economy that slipped into a technical recession in the third quarter of 2024. Despite international arrivals at merely 86% of pre-pandemic numbers, officials hope the revamped visa policies will attract global talent and encourage deeper business connections with New Zealand's burgeoning economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025