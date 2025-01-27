Left Menu

Mysterious Fruit Causes Illness in Odisha's Tribal Children

Ten tribal children in Odisha fell ill after eating a mysterious fruit. The children, aged between five and eleven, consumed the fruit while playing and later suffered from vomiting and abdominal pain. They were hospitalized, and authorities have issued a health advisory about consuming unfamiliar fruits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ten tribal children in Odisha's Jajpur district have fallen ill after eating a mysterious fruit, police confirmed on Sunday. The children, whose ages range from five to eleven, encountered the fruit-bearing tree while playing in Aruha Hatasahi, under Dharmasala police jurisdiction.

Reports suggest that curiosity led them to consume the fruit, subsequently resulting in symptoms including vomiting and stomach pain upon returning home. Locals narrated that the children were initially treated at Dharmasala community health centre but were later referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their conditions worsened.

Authorities have not yet identified the type of fruit responsible for the illness due to the children's inability to describe it conclusively. Meanwhile, a public health advisory has been issued, advising against consuming unknown fruits and urging prompt medical attention for potential poisoning symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

