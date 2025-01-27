Mysterious Fruit Causes Illness in Odisha's Tribal Children

Ten tribal children in Odisha's Jajpur district have fallen ill after eating a mysterious fruit, police confirmed on Sunday. The children, whose ages range from five to eleven, encountered the fruit-bearing tree while playing in Aruha Hatasahi, under Dharmasala police jurisdiction.

Reports suggest that curiosity led them to consume the fruit, subsequently resulting in symptoms including vomiting and stomach pain upon returning home. Locals narrated that the children were initially treated at Dharmasala community health centre but were later referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their conditions worsened.

Authorities have not yet identified the type of fruit responsible for the illness due to the children's inability to describe it conclusively. Meanwhile, a public health advisory has been issued, advising against consuming unknown fruits and urging prompt medical attention for potential poisoning symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)