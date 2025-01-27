Samotics Secures €20M EIB Funding to Advance AI-Driven Machine Health and Energy Efficiency Solutions

Dutch electrical data analytics company Samotics has announced a €20 million financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to accelerate its research and development activities. This funding will enhance Samotics’ cutting-edge solutions for monitoring machine health and improving energy efficiency while expediting the launch of its next-generation integrated solution later this year.

The EIB’s investment aligns with the European Union’s broader goals under the InvestEU initiative, which aims to drive digital innovation and green transitions across industries. The funding, backed by the "Future Tech" guarantee, underscores the EIB’s commitment to fostering Industry 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and microchips, which are pivotal for Europe’s strategic and technological autonomy.

“This is one of those applications where the use of artificial intelligence can truly make a difference,” said EIB Vice President Robert de Groot. “Modern challenges require modern solutions, and this intelligent approach to pre-empting problems and optimizing energy efficiency is essential for decarbonization. We are proud to support Samotics as part of our commitment to fostering innovation critical for Europe’s competitiveness.”

Samotics’ Cutting-Edge Technology

Samotics’ Electrical Signature Analysis (ESA) technology focuses on AI-driven monitoring and analytics to detect energy inefficiencies, predict faults, and provide actionable recommendations. The ESA system leverages subtle changes in the operational characteristics of electrical motors, such as shifts in the magnetic field, voltage, and current, to monitor the entire powertrain—from motor to load.

Unlike traditional monitoring systems, Samotics’ solution can be installed directly in the electric cabinet, eliminating the need for access to often-inaccessible motors. This capability is vital for motors supporting critical infrastructure where unplanned downtime or failures can be both disruptive and costly.

Applications in Critical Infrastructure and Decarbonization

Samotics’ technology delivers two core benefits:

Reliability: Predicting faults before failures occur ensures uninterrupted operations in critical systems. Energy Efficiency: Identifying inefficiencies can significantly lower energy consumption and reduce operating costs, contributing to decarbonization efforts.

“This funding from the EIB highlights the trust placed in our technology and its potential to revolutionize industrial reliability and sustainability,” said Jasper Hoogeweegen, CEO of Samotics. “It’s a defining moment as we further accelerate our growth and innovation journey.”

Future Prospects

With the EIB’s investment, Samotics is set to drive advancements in predictive analytics and energy optimization, cementing its role as a key player in Europe’s industrial transformation. As industries strive for greater efficiency, sustainability, and resilience, Samotics’ innovations are poised to address these critical challenges.

The company’s next-generation integrated solution, expected to debut this year, promises to elevate its offerings, supporting a wide range of industries in their quest for reliability and cost efficiency.