Rising Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Spark Health Alert in Maharashtra

An alarming rise in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra, India, has prompted health officials to issue warnings. So far, 101 cases have been reported, mostly concentrated in Pune, and health measures are being ramped up to address the situation.

State health officials confirmed the death of one individual in Solapur and reported that 16 patients are relying on ventilators. In response, a rapid response team and a federal ministry group have been dispatched to assess and manage the outbreak.

GBS is a rare neurological disorder that can lead to paralysis. While many recover fully, the source of the infection spike is under investigation, with suspected causes including water contamination in Pune. Authorities advise boiling water as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)