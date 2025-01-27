Left Menu

Rising Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Spark Health Alert in Maharashtra

Maharashtra, India, faces a surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, with 101 reported, including one death. Predominantly occurring in Pune, the outbreak has led to increased health measures. Contaminated water is suspected as a cause. Authorities urge caution without panic, emphasizing precautionary measures like boiling water.

An alarming rise in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra, India, has prompted health officials to issue warnings. So far, 101 cases have been reported, mostly concentrated in Pune, and health measures are being ramped up to address the situation.

State health officials confirmed the death of one individual in Solapur and reported that 16 patients are relying on ventilators. In response, a rapid response team and a federal ministry group have been dispatched to assess and manage the outbreak.

GBS is a rare neurological disorder that can lead to paralysis. While many recover fully, the source of the infection spike is under investigation, with suspected causes including water contamination in Pune. Authorities advise boiling water as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

