Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak Sparks Health Concerns in Maharashtra

A man suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) has died in Solapur district, Maharashtra, making it a first suspected fatality due to the disorder in the state. He succumbed to symptoms including breathlessness and limb weakness while being treated in a Solapur private hospital.

The alarming rise in GBS cases in Pune, reaching a total of 110, has triggered significant health measures. Health officials reported nine new suspected cases, with 13 patients currently on ventilator support. Investigations indicate a potential link to water contamination, as tests revealed presence of norovirus and campylobacter bacteria in samples.

State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar confirmed measures to address the outbreak, including improving water quality and boosting medical facilities. GBS, a rare condition often triggered by bacterial or viral infections, is now included in the Mahatma Phule Health Scheme for free treatment. The state is working on long-term preventative strategies alongside immediate crisis management.

