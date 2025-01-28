Left Menu

US Halts WHO Collaborations: Impact on Global Health Efforts

US public health officials have been instructed to immediately cease collaborations with the World Health Organization. The sudden halt, announced via memo from CDC official John Nkengasong, poses setbacks for addressing global health threats, including the Marburg virus and bird flu outbreaks. The decision follows President Trump's executive order to initiate US withdrawal from WHO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 01:57 IST
In a sudden shift, US public health officials have been directed to halt all collaborative efforts with the World Health Organization, effective immediately. This directive was communicated by CDC official John Nkengasong through a memo sent to senior agency leaders.

Experts express concern that this abrupt stoppage will hinder ongoing efforts to address global health threats, including Marburg virus and mpox outbreaks in Africa, and monitoring bird flu among US livestock. The move aligns with President Trump's recent executive order, initiating the process of withdrawing the US from WHO, though complete withdrawal requires Congressional approval and fulfillment of the US's current financial obligations.

Public health expert Dr. Jeffrey Klausner highlights the importance of US-WHO collaboration, underscoring the mutual benefits in sharing expertise and information on emerging health threats. However, communications with WHO are paused as federal health agencies have been instructed to limit public communications until the end of the month. The US administration's decision has raised concerns about the potential impact on both national and international health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

