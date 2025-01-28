Left Menu

FDA Endorses ZYN as First Authorized Nicotine Pouch in the U.S.

The FDA has authorized ZYN nicotine pouches, marking it as the first approved nicotine pouch brand in the U.S. This authorization aims to provide better alternatives for adult smokers, limiting access to users 21 and over and ensuring responsible marketing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:31 IST
FDA Endorses ZYN as First Authorized Nicotine Pouch in the U.S.
  • Country:
  • India

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted authorization for ZYN nicotine pouches, positioning ZYN as the first nicotine pouch brand to be approved for sale in the United States. This landmark decision is a crucial stride in offering adults a safer alternative to cigarettes and conventional tobacco products.

Tom Hayes, president of Swedish Match North America, highlighted the significance of this decision in aiding the public's health by facilitating the transition from harmful nicotine consumption methods. ZYN products that have received authorization include an array of flavors and strengths, striving to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Swedish Match North America, under Philip Morris International Inc., ensures its marketing strategies adhere strictly to age restrictions, employing systems like Double Verify and TruAge for stringent age verification. The initiative reflects a commitment to responsible adult-focused marketing, restricting it to individuals 21 plus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025