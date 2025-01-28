FDA Endorses ZYN as First Authorized Nicotine Pouch in the U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted authorization for ZYN nicotine pouches, positioning ZYN as the first nicotine pouch brand to be approved for sale in the United States. This landmark decision is a crucial stride in offering adults a safer alternative to cigarettes and conventional tobacco products.

Tom Hayes, president of Swedish Match North America, highlighted the significance of this decision in aiding the public's health by facilitating the transition from harmful nicotine consumption methods. ZYN products that have received authorization include an array of flavors and strengths, striving to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Swedish Match North America, under Philip Morris International Inc., ensures its marketing strategies adhere strictly to age restrictions, employing systems like Double Verify and TruAge for stringent age verification. The initiative reflects a commitment to responsible adult-focused marketing, restricting it to individuals 21 plus.

(With inputs from agencies.)