Coca-Cola Recalls Soft Drinks in Europe Over Health Concerns

Coca-Cola has issued a recall for certain soft drinks in parts of Europe due to elevated chlorate levels found in packaging from a Belgian plant. The recall affects drinks in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, with notifications sent to other countries. Health risks include thyroid interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Coca-Cola has announced the recall of selected soft drinks across Europe following the detection of elevated chlorate levels in some products from their Belgian production facility.

The recall impacts specific batches of Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, and Fuze Tea sold in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Though a limited amount reached France, Germany, and Great Britain, no recall was issued there.

Health authorities in several European countries have been alerted to investigate potential contamination. Chlorate, a byproduct of water disinfectants, poses serious health risks, particularly to children's thyroid function, prompting swift action from Coca-Cola.

