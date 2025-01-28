Coca-Cola Recalls Soft Drinks in Europe Over Health Concerns

Coca-Cola has announced the recall of selected soft drinks across Europe following the detection of elevated chlorate levels in some products from their Belgian production facility.

The recall impacts specific batches of Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, and Fuze Tea sold in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Though a limited amount reached France, Germany, and Great Britain, no recall was issued there.

Health authorities in several European countries have been alerted to investigate potential contamination. Chlorate, a byproduct of water disinfectants, poses serious health risks, particularly to children's thyroid function, prompting swift action from Coca-Cola.

