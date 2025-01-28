Left Menu

Global Health Headlines: Profit Surges, Flu Cases, and Policy Shifts

Recent health news includes a profit boost for Swedish manufacturer Getinge, a human case of bird flu detected in the UK, and FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug Leqembi. Cipla surpasses profit expectations amid U.S. challenges, China's obesity battle intensifies, Novo Nordisk caps insulin prices, and Metsera plans a major IPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant financial achievement, Swedish medical equipment manufacturer Getinge reported fourth-quarter core earnings that exceeded market expectations. This boost in profits was driven by robust growth in order intake and sales across various regions, leading to an 8% surge in the company's shares, making it a top performer on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index.

Meanwhile, British health authorities confirmed a human case of the H5N1 bird flu in central England. Despite the alarming news, authorities assured the public that the risk remains 'very low,' as the infection was contracted through prolonged exposure to infected birds on a farm, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

In the pharmaceutical sector, the U.S. FDA has approved monthly maintenance dosing for Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, developed by Eisai and Biogen. Leqembi, which was initially approved in 2023 for its ability to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients, has faced slow growth largely due to the demanding administration process requiring regular MRIs and screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

