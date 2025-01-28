Global Health Headlines: Profit Surges, Flu Cases, and Policy Shifts

In a significant financial achievement, Swedish medical equipment manufacturer Getinge reported fourth-quarter core earnings that exceeded market expectations. This boost in profits was driven by robust growth in order intake and sales across various regions, leading to an 8% surge in the company's shares, making it a top performer on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index.

Meanwhile, British health authorities confirmed a human case of the H5N1 bird flu in central England. Despite the alarming news, authorities assured the public that the risk remains 'very low,' as the infection was contracted through prolonged exposure to infected birds on a farm, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

In the pharmaceutical sector, the U.S. FDA has approved monthly maintenance dosing for Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, developed by Eisai and Biogen. Leqembi, which was initially approved in 2023 for its ability to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients, has faced slow growth largely due to the demanding administration process requiring regular MRIs and screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)