Maharashtra Takes Action on Guillain-Barre Syndrome Threat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed officials to establish special plans to treat Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients. This decision was taken after reviewing the state's readiness to manage GBS cases, which is an autoimmune nerve disorder, at a state Cabinet meeting.

The state's Public Health Department reported 111 GBS cases in Pune, with 80 cases concentrated within a 5-kilometer radius. The Health Department has inspected 35,000 households, affecting 94,000 people, with the National Institute of Immunology aiding in management.

The recent death of a suspected GBS patient from Solapur marks Maharashtra's first potential GBS-linked fatality. The government has designated Kamla Nehru Hospital in Pune and Yeshwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad for GBS treatment, covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)