Maharashtra Takes Action on Guillain-Barre Syndrome Threat

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced special measures to address Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases. Fadnavis highlighted the importance of water safety and designated facilities for GBS treatment, with further state support. As GBS is not contagious, it's crucial to maintain awareness and preventive measures in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:09 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed officials to establish special plans to treat Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients. This decision was taken after reviewing the state's readiness to manage GBS cases, which is an autoimmune nerve disorder, at a state Cabinet meeting.

The state's Public Health Department reported 111 GBS cases in Pune, with 80 cases concentrated within a 5-kilometer radius. The Health Department has inspected 35,000 households, affecting 94,000 people, with the National Institute of Immunology aiding in management.

The recent death of a suspected GBS patient from Solapur marks Maharashtra's first potential GBS-linked fatality. The government has designated Kamla Nehru Hospital in Pune and Yeshwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad for GBS treatment, covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

