Clean Water Crisis: Pune's GBS Outbreak Linked to Contaminated Supply

Local residents of Pune's Sinhgad Road area are grappling with an alarming outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a condition linked to contaminated water supply.

The proximity of Khadakwasla Dam, a major city water source, highlights the irony of the situation, as residents complain of lacking access to clean drinking water.

Officials, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are investigating, with plans to improve water infrastructure, as calls for a filtration plant grow amid health concerns.

