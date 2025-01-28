Left Menu

Clean Water Crisis: Pune's GBS Outbreak Linked to Contaminated Supply

Pune is witnessing a Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak, believed to stem from contaminated water in the Sinhgad Road area. Despite proximity to Khadakwasla Dam, locals lack potable water. Residents appeal for filtration plants, blaming untreated water as the primary cause. Government officials are investigating and promise infrastructure improvements.

Local residents of Pune's Sinhgad Road area are grappling with an alarming outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a condition linked to contaminated water supply.

The proximity of Khadakwasla Dam, a major city water source, highlights the irony of the situation, as residents complain of lacking access to clean drinking water.

Officials, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are investigating, with plans to improve water infrastructure, as calls for a filtration plant grow amid health concerns.

