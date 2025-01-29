From Drug Approvals to Global Health Funding: Key Updates in Health Sector

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a monthly maintenance dose for Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment, Leqembi. Despite showing effectiveness in slowing cognitive decline, its growth faces hurdles due to time-consuming administration requirements. Additionally, Novo Nordisk announces an insulin price cap in a legal settlement with Minnesota.

Amidst these developments, a WHO staffer launches a social media campaign to fill the financial void left by President Trump's pullout. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's aid freeze threatens the supply of essential drugs for HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis in affected countries, creating uncertainty in global health programs.

In corporate news, Metsera seeks a $1.78 billion valuation in its U.S. IPO while Beta Bionics moves for a $695 million valuation. Lastly, the reporting of the first H5N9 bird flu outbreak in California raises concerns over future containment and biosecurity measures.

