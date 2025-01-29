Left Menu

From Drug Approvals to Global Health Funding: Key Updates in Health Sector

This article highlights recent developments in healthcare, including the U.S. FDA's approval of Alzheimer's and diabetes drugs, challenges facing the World Health Organization after funding cuts, lawsuits regarding insulin prices, and IPOs in the sector. It also addresses disruptions in Medicaid and the H5N9 bird flu outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 02:27 IST
From Drug Approvals to Global Health Funding: Key Updates in Health Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a monthly maintenance dose for Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment, Leqembi. Despite showing effectiveness in slowing cognitive decline, its growth faces hurdles due to time-consuming administration requirements. Additionally, Novo Nordisk announces an insulin price cap in a legal settlement with Minnesota.

Amidst these developments, a WHO staffer launches a social media campaign to fill the financial void left by President Trump's pullout. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's aid freeze threatens the supply of essential drugs for HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis in affected countries, creating uncertainty in global health programs.

In corporate news, Metsera seeks a $1.78 billion valuation in its U.S. IPO while Beta Bionics moves for a $695 million valuation. Lastly, the reporting of the first H5N9 bird flu outbreak in California raises concerns over future containment and biosecurity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

