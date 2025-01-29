Sudan's Conflict Escalates Threats to Children as Health Facilities Face Destruction

At least one girl and three boys have been killed, and three boys have sustained injuries in a deadly attack on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, located in Sudan’s North Darfur. The assault took place on Friday and occurred while the children were being treated for injuries sustained from previous bombings in the area, underscoring the dangers faced by children even in medical settings.

“This heinous attack is a blatant violation of children’s rights,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Children are being killed and injured in the very places where they should be safest from harm. Such attacks only worsen the already dire situation for children and families who are trapped in conflict zones, without the basic protections they need to survive.”

This tragedy highlights the grim reality that health facilities in Sudan, particularly in conflict-affected regions, have become dangerous places rather than sanctuaries. More than 70 percent of hospitals in these areas are non-operational due to damage, destruction, or being repurposed for shelter. The UNICEF has expressed grave concern that medical supplies, including vaccines and other essential healthcare services, have been severely limited by ongoing security concerns and the difficulties of access, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The recent attack adds to a pattern of violence against healthcare workers and infrastructure, violating International Humanitarian Law, which affords hospitals special protection in times of conflict. Under this law, hospitals and medical staff must not be targeted, and attacking them undermines the essential care that health facilities provide to vulnerable civilians, including children.

“We must be clear: attacks on health facilities endanger children’s lives and significantly hinder their access to lifesaving medical care,” Russell added. “This violence has immediate and long-term impacts on children’s health, and the world must act to stop it. Children in Sudan cannot wait any longer for safety and security.”

In addition to attacks on medical facilities, humanitarian aid has become increasingly difficult to deliver due to ongoing violence, limited resources, and restrictions on movement. Despite this, the need for continued international assistance is dire as millions of Sudanese children and families continue to endure the consequences of the ongoing conflict. The UNICEF and other global health and human rights organizations are urging all parties involved in the conflict to adhere to their international obligations to protect civilians, particularly children, and to ensure that humanitarian aid is allowed to reach those in need without interference.

The attack on the Saudi Hospital is part of the larger crisis unfolding in Sudan, where escalating violence, coupled with the collapse of healthcare infrastructure, continues to put millions of lives at risk. The international community must take immediate steps to address both the security threats to health workers and improving access to essential care for all, particularly children, who bear the brunt of the conflict’s impact.