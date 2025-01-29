Left Menu

Aayush Wellness Limited Ventures Into Transformative Healthcare Innovations

Aayush Wellness Limited, a leading Indian healthcare company, has launched a Strategic Growth Division with a Rs. 50 Million fund to invest in innovative startups and existing businesses. The company aims to revolutionize the health and wellness industry by providing capital, expertise, and operational guidance to foster transformative solutions.

  • Country:
  • India

Aayush Wellness Limited, a trailblazer in India's healthcare sector, has announced the formation of a Strategic Growth Division backed by a Rs. 50 Million fund. The initiative is intended to invest in startups and ongoing ventures capable of reshaping the industry with groundbreaking innovations.

This strategic move by Aayush Wellness not only provides capital but also extends access to its extensive network and industry know-how, thus accelerating the growth of its portfolio companies. The company is also forging alliances with Angel Networks, Private Equity Investors, and Incubation Centers to identify promising healthcare solutions and technologies.

Mr. Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited, stated that the company envisions becoming a leader in India's burgeoning health and wellness sector. By nurturing startups that share its mission of consumer health betterment, Aayush Wellness aims to enhance product development, customer engagement, and market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

