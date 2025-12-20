Left Menu

Crucial Boost for Indian Startups: 1,706 Ventures Thrive Under TIDE 2.0

The Indian government's TIDE 2.0 scheme has supported 1,706 startups since 2019, aiming to bolster technology-based entrepreneurship. The initiative offers financial and technical aid through 51 incubators nationwide. With promising growth in revenue, funding, and IP filings, TIDE 2.0 enhances the startup ecosystem alongside other national programs.

In a strategic move to fuel innovation, the Indian government's TIDE 2.0 program has so far provided support to 1,706 burgeoning startups. This initiative, initialized in 2019, is aimed at nurturing technology-driven entrepreneurship by extending both financial and technical aid across the startup lifecycle.

Through a network of 51 carefully selected incubators, stationed in premier R&D institutions and higher education institutes, TIDE 2.0 promises to shepherd approximately 2,000 tech startups by the end of its five-year span. Set against a backdrop of a Rs. 264.62 crore budget, the scheme boosts startups from ideation stages through prototyping and product development phases.

Many of the supported ventures have showcased remarkable growth, demonstrating increased revenue, successful fundraising rounds, and an impressive tally of intellectual property with 1,672 patents filed. TIDE 2.0 works in tandem with other government initiatives, striving to construct an agile and robust startup framework, as noted by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha.

