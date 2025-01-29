Left Menu

Kennedy's Health Policies: Divisive Yet Supported

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial anti-vaccine advocacy and stance on abortion could divide Republicans. Yet, some health goals show bipartisan support. AP-NORC poll indicates varying approval rates of his policies, with processed food reform receiving widespread support while vaccine reevaluation faces opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:04 IST
Kennedy's Health Policies: Divisive Yet Supported
Kennedy
  • Country:
  • United States

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial anti-vaccine stance and past comments on abortion may alienate Republicans. Nevertheless, an AP-NORC poll reveals some health agendas have bipartisan support, showcasing the complex landscape he navigates as Senate confirmation hearings commence.

Kennedy's potential appointment as a top health official by President Donald Trump draws mixed reactions, with skepticism from the public and strong support from Republicans. His proposals, such as revising processed food regulations, are widely favored among American adults.

However, Kennedy's ideas about reevaluating vaccines and removing fluoride from drinking water face opposition. Other notions, such as banning specific food additives and covering weight loss drugs under Medicare, gather significant public approval, showing a nuanced public opinion on his initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025