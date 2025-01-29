Kennedy's Health Policies: Divisive Yet Supported

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial anti-vaccine stance and past comments on abortion may alienate Republicans. Nevertheless, an AP-NORC poll reveals some health agendas have bipartisan support, showcasing the complex landscape he navigates as Senate confirmation hearings commence.

Kennedy's potential appointment as a top health official by President Donald Trump draws mixed reactions, with skepticism from the public and strong support from Republicans. His proposals, such as revising processed food regulations, are widely favored among American adults.

However, Kennedy's ideas about reevaluating vaccines and removing fluoride from drinking water face opposition. Other notions, such as banning specific food additives and covering weight loss drugs under Medicare, gather significant public approval, showing a nuanced public opinion on his initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)