Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail crime in the UK reached unprecedented levels last year, driven by organized gangs, with thefts costing retailers £2.2 billion. The British Retail Consortium reports increasing violence and low police satisfaction. The government promises stronger measures to combat shoplifting and protect retail workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 05:34 IST
Retail crime in Britain has escalated to alarming levels, reaching a new peak last year, with organized gangs playing a significant role, according to a recent report.

The British Retail Consortium's annual crime survey revealed over 20 million theft incidents by August 2024, costing retailers £2.2 billion. This marked a significant increase from the previous year's 16 million incidents, while violence and abuse against retail workers also surged.

Helen Dickinson of the BRC highlighted the severe impact on retail employees, noting low police response satisfaction. In response, the Labour government aims to strengthen measures against shoplifting and violence, with new laws under consideration.

