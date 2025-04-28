Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Congress Leader Questions Terrorist Motives in Kashmir Attack

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar sparked a controversy by claiming terrorists have no caste or religion, questioning reports that attackers in the Pahalgam massacre identified victims by faith. His remarks drew criticism from political leaders, with accusations of insensitivity and anti-national sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar ignited a political storm with remarks questioning whether terrorists identified victims by religion in the recent Pahalgam massacre.

His controversial statements suggested terrorists have no caste or religion, prompting backlash from various political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who called his comments insensitive.

The controversy has stirred tension, reflecting broader political schisms, as critics accuse Wadettiwar of defending terrorist actions and disrespecting victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

