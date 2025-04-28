Left Menu

IPL's Youngest Centurion: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with a Historic Knock

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the youngest centurion in IPL history with a remarkable 101 runs off 38 balls. His performance against Gujarat Titans drew praise from team members and opponents alike, showcasing his immense talent and potential in the cricketing world as he smashed 11 sixes and seven fours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:53 IST
IPL's Youngest Centurion: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with a Historic Knock
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 14 years old, etched his name in IPL history by becoming the youngest centurion. Facing the Gujarat Titans, Suryavanshi played a stunning knock of 101 runs in just 38 balls, leaving the audience in awe of his talent.

The young sensation's innings were embellished with 11 sixes and seven fours, dominating some of the finest international bowlers. His coach, Rahul Dravid, overwhelmed with excitement, momentarily forgot his crutches, cheering the prodigy from the sidelines.

Teammates, including the seasoned Yashasvi Jaiswal, lauded Suryavanshi's performance, stating it was among the best they had ever witnessed. The match, also notable for the absence of GT's skipper Shubman Gill due to a back spasm, was a testament to Suryavanshi's burgeoning career in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025