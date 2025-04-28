IPL's Youngest Centurion: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with a Historic Knock

In a remarkable feat, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 14 years old, etched his name in IPL history by becoming the youngest centurion. Facing the Gujarat Titans, Suryavanshi played a stunning knock of 101 runs in just 38 balls, leaving the audience in awe of his talent.

The young sensation's innings were embellished with 11 sixes and seven fours, dominating some of the finest international bowlers. His coach, Rahul Dravid, overwhelmed with excitement, momentarily forgot his crutches, cheering the prodigy from the sidelines.

Teammates, including the seasoned Yashasvi Jaiswal, lauded Suryavanshi's performance, stating it was among the best they had ever witnessed. The match, also notable for the absence of GT's skipper Shubman Gill due to a back spasm, was a testament to Suryavanshi's burgeoning career in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)