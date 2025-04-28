Barcelona's Youth Triumph Spurs European Hat Trick Bid

Barcelona is on track for a historic hat trick of European titles following a decisive 4-1 victory over Trabzonspor in the UEFA Youth League final on Monday. The triumph comes just a day after Barcelona's women's team advanced to the Champions League final, with the men's team gearing up to host Inter Milan in the semifinals.

From the 11th minute, Barcelona established dominance, thanks to two expertly executed left-foot shots by Mali youth international Ibrahim Diarra. Despite a late effort by Trabzonspor, the Spanish club secured their third European youth title, a record since the Youth League's inception in the 2013-14 season.

The victory underscored Barcelona's powerful youth system, which saw first-team players like Lamine Yamal eligible for under-19 competition. The young squad, led by coach Juliano Belletti, remains a testament to Barcelona's enduring football legacy, propelling the club towards potentially sweeping all European titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)