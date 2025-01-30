Aid Disruption: USAID Freeze Puts Lives and Programs at Risk

The U.S. Agency for International Development has instructed all aid groups to pause U.S.-funded programs indefinitely, as uncertainty looms over waivers related to President Donald Trump's 90-day aid suspension.

USAID ceased payments on Tuesday, a rare occurrence since the fiscal year began on October 1, according to U.S. Treasury data. This follows Trump's executive order to review foreign aid compatibility with his "America First" policy. The State Department has issued "stop work" orders on all existing and planned foreign assistance, further complicating the situation for humanitarian organizations reliant on such aid.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued waivers permitting emergency food aid, lifesaving medicine, and other critical services. However, the lack of clarity in Trump's order has left aid groups scrambling to ascertain covered services, leading to difficult decisions about program sustainability amidst financial uncertainties.

