Left Menu

Scottish Hacker Extradited: The Scattered Spider Connection

Tyler Buchanan, a Scottish man, was extradited to the U.S. from Spain, accused of being part of the 'Scattered Spider' hacking group. Charged with wire fraud and identity theft, he allegedly participated in phishing attacks targeting companies and individuals, notably affecting casino operators Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 06:48 IST
Scottish Hacker Extradited: The Scattered Spider Connection

In a significant development, Scottish national Tyler Buchanan has been extradited to the United States following his arrest in Spain. The extradition stems from allegations of Buchanan's involvement with the notorious hacking collective known as the 'Scattered Spider.'

According to Bloomberg News, Buchanan faces serious charges, including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, and is now detained in California. The U.S. Justice Department has been pursuing Buchanan and other alleged members of this loosely organized group, associating them with aggressive cybercrimes that had targeted major corporations and cryptocurrency investors in the U.S.

Notably, the group gained infamy for intrusions into casino operators MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, with Caesars purportedly paying a $15 million ransom. Buchanan's arrest and subsequent extradition highlight ongoing cybersecurity challenges and the global law enforcement efforts to combat cybercriminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025