Hawke’s Bay Hospital to Double CT Scanning Capacity with $29.3M Radiology Expansion

Enabling works have begun this week on an expanded radiology unit at Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, a development set to significantly enhance healthcare services for the region. The expansion, which will double CT scanning capacity and introduce new cancer treatment technology, is part of a $29.3 million investment in the Hawke’s Bay Radiology Refurbishment and Expansion Project, Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced.

This initiative is made possible through the Government’s record $16.68 billion investment in health, aiming to improve access to timely and high-quality healthcare for the people of Hawke’s Bay. The project will not only double CT scan capacity but also introduce a new MRI scanner and enable specialist cancer treatment with the addition of a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine at the hospital.

Key Benefits of the Investment:

Faster Cancer Treatment: The new MRI and additional CT scanner will increase capacity, reducing patient wait times for cancer diagnostics and treatment decisions from five weeks to just two weeks.

Shorter Emergency Department Stays: By shifting cancer and routine work to the additional CT scanner, emergency patients requiring scans will be diagnosed more quickly, leading to improved patient flow and shorter wait times in the Emergency Department.

More Efficient Specialist Appointments: Additional imaging capacity will allow for more pre-assessment scans, expediting specialist evaluations and reducing the need for outsourced scans.

Reduced Wait Times for Elective Treatments: Faster imaging will support quicker decision-making for elective procedures, improving efficiency and reducing patient backlog.

Greater Access to Cancer Treatment: The introduction of a LINAC machine will enable radiation therapy in Hawke’s Bay, eliminating the need for approximately 500 patients per year to travel outside the province for specialist care.

Doubling Scanning Capacity and Enhancing Cancer Care

“This investment is a game-changer for Hawke’s Bay,” Minister Brown said. “Thousands of New Zealanders and their families are affected by cancer every year. Increasing access to radiology services will result in shorter wait times and faster treatments, ensuring better patient outcomes.”

The additional CT scanner is expected to deliver between 6,000 and 10,000 more scans per year, significantly improving diagnostic services. Furthermore, the Government has welcomed Health New Zealand’s additional $37.2 million investment for the provision of a LINAC machine in the region.

“Linear Accelerators are essential for radiation-based cancer treatment,” Minister Brown added. “This will be the first publicly available LINAC in Hawke’s Bay, bringing critical treatment closer to home. The inclusion of a second bunker will future-proof cancer care services, allowing for an additional LINAC machine to be installed as demand grows.”

Project Timeline and Next Steps

Enabling works are now underway, with the radiology services expanding into the adjacent building. The first phase of the Radiology Refurbishment and Expansion Project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, while Stage 2 is expected to be finished by mid-2027.

This expansion marks a major milestone in the delivery of modern, accessible healthcare for Hawke’s Bay, ensuring that residents receive timely, high-quality diagnostic and cancer treatment services without the need to travel long distances. The Government remains committed to investing in healthcare infrastructure that improves patient outcomes and enhances regional health services.