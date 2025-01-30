Urban Failures and Rising Pollution Blamed for Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak in Pune
NCP member Supriya Sule criticizes Pune's civic administration, blaming poor urban planning and pollution for a Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak. Affected by contaminated water, Sule demands government support for medical expenses and emphasizes urgent action to address pollution and infrastructure shortcomings.
- Country:
- India
Supriya Sule, NCP Lok Sabha member, has strongly criticized the Pune civic administration for what she describes as an urban planning failure, attributing it to the surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in the city. She also highlighted the role of rising pollution in this serious health issue.
Speaking to reporters, Sule underlined the urgent need for scientific analysis into why GBS is prevalent, advocating for government-funded medical assistance for affected individuals. She pointed to contaminated water from a local well in Nanded village as a suspected source of the outbreak, which has already resulted in several deaths.
Sule plans to raise the issue at a district planning and development committee meeting, urging comprehensive measures to control the outbreak. She criticized the approval of new constructions despite inadequate infrastructure, linking these actions to increased pollution levels. Sule pledged opposition cooperation for resolving this crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Intervenes in Farmer Leader's Health Crisis
WHO Urges Global Support for Gaza's Health Crisis Post-Ceasefire
Supreme Court Demands UP Government Action on Vanished Water Bodies
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Healthcare Crisis at AIIMS: A Wake-Up Call for Government Action
Urgent Call for Talks: Farmers Await Government Action