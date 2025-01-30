Health Minister Assures Continuity of ARV Programme Amid PEPFAR Funding Review

Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi has reassured South Africans on antiretroviral (ARV) treatment that they must continue taking their medication, despite reports that the United States' funding for HIV/AIDS programmes is under review.

The funding review is expected to impact the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programme, which provides critical support for HIV prevention, care, and treatment in several countries, including South Africa.

However, Motsoaledi has emphasized that South Africa’s ARV programme will not be affected, as it is primarily funded by the South African government and the Global Fund.

South Africa’s ARV Programme to Continue Uninterrupted

Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day Cabinet Lekgotla, the Health Minister clarified that while PEPFAR funds certain HIV/AIDS-related activities, the purchase and distribution of ARVs remain under local control.

"For now, all HIV/AIDS programmes continue. As the South African government, we want to emphasize that nobody must stop taking ARVs because that would be devastating," Motsoaledi said.

South Africa has 52 districts, with 27 of the hardest-hit districts receiving PEPFAR funding. These districts are spread across eight provinces, excluding the Northern Cape, which has lower HIV prevalence rates.

Breakdown of the 27 PEPFAR-supported districts:

KwaZulu-Natal: 7 districts

Eastern Cape: 5 districts

Gauteng: 4 districts

Mpumalanga: 3 districts

North West: 3 districts

Limpopo: 2 districts

Western Cape: 1 district

The programme currently supports 271,606 people in these districts, with 256,452 funded by the South African government. That leaves 15,145 individuals who may be affected if PEPFAR withdraws support.

Motsoaledi noted that the biggest challenge would not be the supply of ARVs, but rather salaries and operational costs associated with HIV/AIDS programmes. The National Treasury is actively working on a plan to mitigate these challenges.

Funding Breakdown for HIV/AIDS in South Africa

The South African government contributes 74% of HIV/AIDS funding, with an additional 2% from the private sector, making up 76% of total funding.

The Global Fund: 7%

PEPFAR: 17%

Thus, even if PEPFAR withdraws support, 83% of funding will still remain in place, ensuring continued ARV availability.

Government Awaits Official Communication from the US

Motsoaledi also confirmed that the South African government has not received any official notice from the US government regarding funding cuts.

“So far, we have not received a letter from the American government. These funds for the HIV/AIDS programmes come through National Treasury, and they have not received a letter; the Department of Health and Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) have also not received a letter," he stated.

Attempts to contact the US embassy have been unsuccessful, but NGOs and clinics funded by PEPFAR have reportedly received letters informing them of potential funding changes.

HIV/AIDS in South Africa: Progress and Challenges

South Africa has a population of 63 million, with approximately 7.8 million people living with HIV. Currently, 5.5 million people are on lifesaving ARVs.

In 2014, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) introduced the 95-95-95 strategy, which aims for: ✔ 95% of people living with HIV to know their status ✔ 95% of diagnosed individuals to receive antiretroviral therapy (ART) ✔ 95% of people on ART to achieve viral suppression

South Africa is making strong progress, with: ✅ 96% of people living with HIV aware of their status ✅ 79% of those diagnosed currently on ARVs ✅ 94% of people on ARVs achieving viral suppression

This means that most HIV-positive individuals receiving treatment can no longer spread the virus, helping reduce new infections.

The Road to Eliminating HIV as a Public Health Threat

To meet the 2030 global goal of eliminating HIV/AIDS, South Africa needs 1.1 million more people to start ARV treatment.

"We are on track, but we must push harder to ensure all diagnosed individuals receive treatment and achieve viral suppression," Motsoaledi said.

While the potential loss of PEPFAR funding poses challenges, the South African government remains committed to ensuring continued HIV treatment and prevention efforts.

Conclusion

The Health Department urges all patients to continue taking their medication and not be alarmed by funding concerns. Government officials are actively working to address the situation, and updates will be provided once more information is available.

For now, HIV/AIDS programmes remain fully operational, ensuring that millions of South Africans continue receiving life-saving treatment.