Global Health News: Major Tuberculosis Outbreaks and Industry Disruptions

A variety of health topics dominate today's headlines, with Cigna facing financial challenges due to higher medical costs in employer plans, causing a sharp drop in its stock price.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues his contentious Senate hearings, while Uganda monitors an emerging Ebola outbreak in its capital, Kampala. Quest Diagnostics and Cardinal Health, however, report strong performances in their respective sectors.

The Kansas City area is addressing a significant tuberculosis outbreak as global health groups remain confused over US foreign aid policies. Meanwhile, developments at Merck and Takeda highlight shifts in the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)