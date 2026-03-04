Left Menu

Gulf Conflict Causes Flight Cancellations at Kolkata Airport

Five flights to and from West Asia were cancelled at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport due to the Gulf conflict. Cancellations included key routes via Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi from midnight until 1:30 pm. Affected airlines include Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Air Arabia.

04-03-2026
A sudden escalation in the Gulf conflict led to the cancellation of five flights at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday. Key routes to and from Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi were disrupted, affecting both incoming and outgoing passengers.

Among the cancelled arrivals were Qatar Airways' QR050 from Doha, expected at 1.55 am, and Emirates' EK570, originally set to land at 7.40 am. The tension in the region has caused numerous such disruptions globally as airlines evaluate safety and logistical concerns.

Three outbound flights were also affected. Air Arabia's flight to Abu Dhabi and Qatar Airways' flight to Doha, scheduled late at night and early morning, respectively, were grounded. Emirates also had to cancel its mid-morning service to Dubai. Airport officials are closely monitoring the situation for further updates.

