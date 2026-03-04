Left Menu

Raijor Dal Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

Raijor Dal released its first list of 11 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, occurring after Congress announced nominees for 42 seats. Despite previously aligning with Congress, a seat-sharing agreement is not finalized between the parties. Key candidates include Abdur Rashid Mandal and Rahul Chetry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:05 IST
Raijor Dal Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Raijor Dal announced its initial lineup of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections on Wednesday, following Congress's declaration of its nominees for 42 seats.

The Raijor Dal, initially part of a Congress-led alliance, has yet to finalize any seat-sharing agreements with Congress. The first list released by Raijor Dal encompasses 11 candidates, featuring notable figures like Abdur Rashid Mandal, who switched from Congress.

Among the candidates, Rahul Chetry will contest from Margherita, while Gyanashree Bora is set to compete for the Mariani constituency. The elections are anticipated to occur in April amid significant political restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

