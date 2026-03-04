Tensions Surge: U.S.-Iran Conflict Disrupts Global Oil Flow

The United States-Iran conflict escalated further on Wednesday when a U.S. strike targeted an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, worsening the shipping deadlock in the Strait of Hormuz. The disruption, going on for five days now, has crucially impeded Middle Eastern oil and gas flows.

In response, President Donald Trump pledged insurance and naval escorts for oil and gas exports, aiming to control rising energy prices. An estimated 200 ships, including oil and LNG tankers, are anchored, unable to navigate through the Gulf's crucial maritime routes, according to MarineTraffic data cited by Reuters.

The conflict has forced countries like Qatar to halt gas production and Iraq to reduce oil output due to storage limitations. Meanwhile, oil prices, although dipping on Wednesday, have surged by 12% since hostilities began. The global market remains on edge, with Asia scrambling to replace Middle Eastern oil supplies amid the ongoing standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)