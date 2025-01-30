Left Menu

India Lights Up Iconic India Gate to Fight Neglected Tropical Diseases

India illuminated the India Gate in vibrant colors on World NTDs Day to raise awareness about Neglected Tropical Diseases. This effort highlights the country's progress against these diseases with a focus on Lymphatic Filariasis and Visceral Leishmaniasis. Community engagement remains crucial to achieving elimination targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:41 IST
India Lights Up Iconic India Gate to Fight Neglected Tropical Diseases
  • Country:
  • India

On World NTDs Day, India demonstrated its commitment to combating Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) by lighting up the India Gate in purple and orange. This initiative was part of a global effort to raise awareness about such diseases and underscore the necessity for collective action.

Organized by the Union health ministry, the event emphasized India's strides in fighting NTDs, particularly Lymphatic Filariasis and Visceral Leishmaniasis. These diseases, affecting millions, have historically been overlooked on the global health agenda, creating stigma and social exclusion.

Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary at the National Health Mission, praised the nation's achievements in tackling NTDs. She called for increased awareness and emphasized community involvement in health initiatives, highlighting activities such as the Mass Drug Administration for Lymphatic Filariasis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

