Contentious Nominee: Robert F. Kennedy Jr Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Vaccine Views

Robert F. Kennedy Jr faces Senate hearings for his nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. His past controversial views on vaccines have raised concerns among Republicans and Democrats. Supporters and opposition groups are actively lobbying senators ahead of the vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 01:23 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, nominated by President Trump to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is under intense scrutiny over his controversial vaccine views. During a Senate Health committee hearing, Kennedy claimed that his stance on vaccines had been misrepresented, yet concerns persist among lawmakers.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy expressed skepticism about Kennedy's ability to change his approach to vaccine policy, given his long history of criticism and financial ties to anti-vaccine litigation. The hearing further examined Kennedy's views on issues like autism, chronic disease, and gender-affirming care for minors.

If confirmed, Kennedy would oversee a vast healthcare budget and departments including the FDA. His contentious stance has led opposition groups to intensify advocacy efforts against his confirmation, with figures like Caroline Kennedy urging senators to reject his nomination due to potential impacts on public health policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

