Search for Black Boxes in Washington Collision

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board continues its search efforts for the black boxes following a collision involving a regional jet and military helicopter in Washington late Wednesday.

At a press conference, board member J. Todd Inman conveyed optimism about the retrieval process, stating they anticipate finding more than one black box.

Despite the challenges, investigators remain committed to uncovering the crucial data stored within the black boxes to understand the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

