Search for Black Boxes in Washington Collision

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is still searching for the black boxes from a collision between a regional jet and a military helicopter in Washington. Board member J. Todd Inman expressed confidence that they will locate more than one black box soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 01:51 IST
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board continues its search efforts for the black boxes following a collision involving a regional jet and military helicopter in Washington late Wednesday.

At a press conference, board member J. Todd Inman conveyed optimism about the retrieval process, stating they anticipate finding more than one black box.

Despite the challenges, investigators remain committed to uncovering the crucial data stored within the black boxes to understand the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI's legal limit: Why machines can't deliver justice

AI won't take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI's role in global health communication?

