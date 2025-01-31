Left Menu

Cutting-Edge CRISPR Therapy Revolutionizes Sickle Cell Treatment in UK

The UK's NHS will offer groundbreaking gene therapy to cure sickle cell disease, endorsed by NICE. Developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, the therapy costs around £1.65 million per treatment. Approved by Britain's MHRA, it could aid approximately 50 patients annually.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is set to implement an advanced gene therapy aimed at curing sickle cell disease, as revealed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

This innovative treatment, developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics, is anticipated to cost the NHS approximately £1.65 million per therapy session.

Britain's medical regulator, MHRA, marked a global first in 2023 by approving the therapy, which utilizes CRISPR, a dynamic gene-editing technology. NICE estimates around 50 patients will benefit from this annually.

