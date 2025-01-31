Cutting-Edge CRISPR Therapy Revolutionizes Sickle Cell Treatment in UK

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is set to implement an advanced gene therapy aimed at curing sickle cell disease, as revealed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

This innovative treatment, developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics, is anticipated to cost the NHS approximately £1.65 million per therapy session.

Britain's medical regulator, MHRA, marked a global first in 2023 by approving the therapy, which utilizes CRISPR, a dynamic gene-editing technology. NICE estimates around 50 patients will benefit from this annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)