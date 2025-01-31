A Healthier Shift: WHO Endorses Potassium-Enriched Salt

The World Health Organization has issued new guidelines urging people to switch to potassium-enriched salt alternatives to reduce sodium intake, aiming to tackle global health issues such as high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases.

While traditional advice to consume less sodium has long existed, the WHO highlights the potential benefits of potassium-enriched salt, which not only reduces sodium consumption but also boosts potassium intake. This combination aids in lowering blood pressure and reducing heart disease risk.

Despite the potential health benefits, challenges remain, including making these substitutes affordable and accessible. Most salt consumed comes from processed foods, indicating the need for collaboration with the food industry to enhance public health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)